STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

No bumps, accidents up after PM Modi’s visit: Bangalore University students

The students had approached the university’s administration concerned about their safety while crossing roads due to absence of speed bumps.

Published: 28th June 2022 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru_Univ_Campus_road

A portion of the newly-relaid Mariyappanapalya Jnana Bharthi main road in Bangalore University campus caved in. (Photo | EPS)

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In another side effect of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bengaluru, Bangalore University students allege that accidents occur on a daily basis thanks to BBMP’s oversight on installing speed bumps on the campus roads.

The students had approached the university’s administration concerned about their safety while crossing roads due to absence of speed bumps. According to the students, BBMP had tarred roads ahead of the PM’s visit and had promised to make speed bumps soon.

With BBMP failing to keep their promises, the administration had written a letter to the BBMP Major Roads Division Executive Engineer on June 23, stating that at least three to four accidents had occurred due to reckless driving, and urged the BBMP to take action.

However, a week later, accidents have continued to occur on a daily basis -- eight times in a day, including a case of a student being grievously injured two days ago. “We are witnessing many accidents because there are no speed bumps. A couple days ago, one of the students had to be taken back to his hometown for treatment due to injuries from an accident,” Lokesh Ram, vice-president of the BU Postgraduate and Research Scholars Association, told TNIE.

“We had given them time till Monday to fix the roads and no action has been taken so far. We’re planning on launching a demonstration on Tuesday. They had also constructed three helipads on the university’s main ground which are yet to be removed. This has also become a menace for students as well as the public,” Lokesh said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Bengaluru Bangalore University
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Agnipath pre-emptively aims at future problems
Madras High Court building. (File Photo | EPS)
Reimbursement for foreign travel not an absolute right for SBI officers: Madras HC
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
Kerala makes wearing mask in public mandatory, re-imposes fines for violation
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pixabay)
To marry her love, UP girl undergoes gender affirmation surgery and turns into 'he'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp