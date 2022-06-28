No bumps, accidents up after PM Modi’s visit: Bangalore University students

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In another side effect of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bengaluru, Bangalore University students allege that accidents occur on a daily basis thanks to BBMP’s oversight on installing speed bumps on the campus roads.

The students had approached the university’s administration concerned about their safety while crossing roads due to absence of speed bumps. According to the students, BBMP had tarred roads ahead of the PM’s visit and had promised to make speed bumps soon.

With BBMP failing to keep their promises, the administration had written a letter to the BBMP Major Roads Division Executive Engineer on June 23, stating that at least three to four accidents had occurred due to reckless driving, and urged the BBMP to take action.

However, a week later, accidents have continued to occur on a daily basis -- eight times in a day, including a case of a student being grievously injured two days ago. “We are witnessing many accidents because there are no speed bumps. A couple days ago, one of the students had to be taken back to his hometown for treatment due to injuries from an accident,” Lokesh Ram, vice-president of the BU Postgraduate and Research Scholars Association, told TNIE.

“We had given them time till Monday to fix the roads and no action has been taken so far. We’re planning on launching a demonstration on Tuesday. They had also constructed three helipads on the university’s main ground which are yet to be removed. This has also become a menace for students as well as the public,” Lokesh said.