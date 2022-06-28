STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Relevance of music in communities

When one thinks of music, the first image that usually comes to mind is performance on a stage, to an audience.

Published: 28th June 2022 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Bindu & Ambi Subramaniam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: When one thinks of music, the first image that usually comes to mind is performance on a stage, to an audience. Music performance is undoubtedly the most common association, and often the main reason for learning or engaging with music.

However, the often-underrepresented community music is also critical to understand and embrace. Community music started as a movement in the UK in the late 1960s and early 1970s, and since then has spread around the world. Community music can refer to any (largely informal) group of people making music together by singing, playing instruments, improvising, playing and creating together.

The two most important aspects of community music are inclusion and participation. In addition to musical outcomes, it also looks for individual and group outcomes. It is a broad term that can be applied to many specific instances the world over. Community music can often be seen in the context of education or therapy, but it also has its own place in the cultural practice of communities.

In a country like India, with multiple cultural contexts, community music becomes even more important, so that everyone has a chance to be included in music. Community music could take the form of a local drum circle, a school group or even a virtual collaboration of digitally produced music.

Community music has been shown to have numerous and farranging benefits from promoting trust and empathy in a group, to reducing stress. When people sing (or dance) together, there is a shared goal or desired outcome, which builds a sense of community and social bonding. It also helps individuals sync their own movements with others and function as part of a group.

Research has shown that making music together, for example, in a choir, creates an ‘ice-breaker’- like situation where bonds of trust and friendship are formed easily. In countries like Europe, community music has emerged as a positive way for immigrants and refugees to integrate into new societies while carrying some of their own culture with them.

In Palestinian camps, community music has been instrumental in helping children’s mental health and sense of belonging. In India, it can not only be a way of preserving and promoting art and culture, but will help create greater understanding and sense of belonging within communities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Agnipath pre-emptively aims at future problems
Madras High Court building. (File Photo | EPS)
Reimbursement for foreign travel not an absolute right for SBI officers: Madras HC
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
Kerala makes wearing mask in public mandatory, re-imposes fines for violation
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pixabay)
To marry her love, UP girl undergoes gender affirmation surgery and turns into 'he'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp