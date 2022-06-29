BBMP gets thousands of objections to delimitation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the wake of the Karnataka government issuing the draft notification for 243 wards, it is said that the Urban Development Department has received thousands of objections related to delimitation. BBMP sources said the objections have also come from AAP, SDPI, Congress and others.

The main contention is that the ward delimitation is “unscientific”, it is against minority dominated wards, breaking of such wards and merging them with others, targeting assemblies and wards represented by other parties, splitting of layouts, removal of names with historical significance and renaming to suit one section. Some say that filing of taxes and seeking loans will become an issue with the delimitation.

On Friday, the government had issued the notification on delimitation of wards, raising the existing ward numbers from 198 to 243. The government as well as BBMP had stressed that objections can only be submitted physically at Vidhana Soudha and not through online within 15 days.

Earlier, KPCC Working President and former Bengaluru In-charge Minister Ramalinga Reddy had attacked the government saying that the delimitation was prepared not by authorities, but by BJP and RSS leaders at ‘Keshava Krupa’ (State RSS headquarters). “They have altered many assemblies ruled by Congress to suit their needs. We object to this delimitation,” he said.