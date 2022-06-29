STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BDA recovers land worth nearly `100 crore in demolition drive at Nagawara in HSR Layout II Stage

It recovered 1.25 acres of its property which haBDA Task Force Superintendent of Police V B Bhaskar led the operation which also comprised local police. A total of 15 excavators were involved.

Published: 29th June 2022

Excavators raze shops and sheds at Nagawara in HSR Layout II Stage on Tuesday as policemen and officials stand guard. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an eight-hour operation that commenced at 6 am on Tuesday, a 100-strong police force along with BDA officials carried out demolition of 15 shops as well as a few sheds that had come up on its land at Nagawara in HSR Layout II Stage. It recovered 1.25 acres of its property which has a market value of nearly Rs 100 crore.

A top BDA source said the land had been acquired by the BDA long ago from the Veeranna family. “After the acquisition process was over, the family refused to vacate and had built shops and rented it to individuals. It has all been razed to the ground and the area is completely fenced,” the source added.

BDA Task Force Superintendent of Police V B Bhaskar led the operation which also comprised local police. A total of 15 excavators were involved in the operation.

