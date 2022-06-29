STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Ensure officers cuffing have body cams: Karnataka HC directs DGP

“The camera should be equipped with a microphone. The video with audio recording should be retained for a year."

Published: 29th June 2022 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2022 04:14 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka HC on Tuesday directed the DGP to make body cameras available to all police officers, who are allowed to make arrests, to show the manner of arrests. This was one of many directions issued by the court to police officers and trial courts on handcuffing accused, undertrial prisoners or convicts, while ordering the state government to pay a `2 lakh compensation to a youth, who was illegally handcuffed by the Ankali police in Belagavi in a cheque bounce case.

“The camera should be equipped with a microphone. The video with audio recording should be retained for a year. An SOP should be prepared by the DGP and training provided to arresting officers,” the court said.   Allowing the petition filed by Suprit Ishwar Divate, a farmer from Yadur of Chikodi in Belagavi district, Justice Suraj Govindaraj granted the government the liberty to recover the compensation amount from the delinquent officers.

“The petitioner has claimed `25 lakh as compensation... It cannot be awarded taking into consideration he was a student and the arrest was made in furtherance of an NBW which had been issued. The arrest being proper, the question being handcuffing not being required, I deem it fit to award `2 lakh as compensation,” it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka HC DGP Body Cameras handcuffing undertrial SOP Arrest
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra crisis: MVA will have to move SC against Governor's letter for floor test, says Congress' Prithviraj Chavan
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Udaipur murder: Can't happen until there is link with radical elements at national, international levels, says CM
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Punjab to bring resolution in Assembly
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)
When not CM, BS Yediyurappa spends time travelling around the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp