MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan accused of arm-twisting Palike on Idgah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a fresh development to Chamarajpet Idgah land dispute, former ruling party leader in BBMP Council and BJP leader N R Ramesh has accused MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan of arm-twisting the BBMP, a charge BBMP Special Commissioner S M Srinivasa denied. Stating that the contentious land belongs to BBMP, Ramesh claimed that in 1964, the then mayor held his oath-taking ceremony on this land and that there are records which date back to 1935 to prove it.

Ramesh also met Special Commissioner Ramprasat Manohar and handed over a set of documents. “The Chief Commissioner has recently said that it has no rights over the land as it belongs to the Wakf Board and asked it to apply for khatha. Recently, Zameer met him and it appears he must have influenced the Palike. Now efforts are on to convert the Rs 150 crore worth Palike property into Wakf land.” Ramesh charged.

BBMP responds

BBMP Special Commissioner, West Zone, S M Srinivasa refuted Ramesh’s charges. He said the BBMP has received documents from Wakf Board and has 45 days time to check them. If necessary, it will ask for more records and may also issue another notice to Wakf Board in this regard. “Idgah land belongs to BBMP as per Survey records. Now, Wakf Board has given a requisition saying it has documents dating back to 1964. We are verifying that.

Some people say BBMP has given the khatha to Wakf Board already, but that is not true,” said Srinivasa. Earlier this month, the land dispute made headlines after some Hindu outfits gave representation to Palike West Zone Commissioner seeking permission to hold events including International Yoga Day. The BBMP earlier stated that some documents show the land as Palike property. Later, Central Muslim Association (CMA), the caretaker of the land, sent records to claim ownership of the land.