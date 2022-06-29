Postal Assistant from Karnataka wins highest honour

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: T Dhananjaya, Postal Assistant at the Chief Postal Manager General office in Bengaluru, is overwhelmed by the honour accorded to him on Tuesday. The 39 year old is the recipient of the Meghdoot award 2021, the highest honour in the country for an employee in the Postal Department, which recognises excellence.

Dhananjaya, a native of Chendage village in Tumakuru, is the only one from Karnataka to bag the award and one of eight in the country. Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Communications and Electronics and Information Technology Minister, and Devusinh Chauhan, Minister of State for Communications, handed the Meghdoot awards to the recipients in New Delhi.

Speaking to TNIE from New Delhi after receiving the award, Dhananjaya said, “I feel very happy as all my hardwork has been recognised with such a unique honour.” The BCom graduate started his career as Postal Assistant in the Shivamogga Division in 2009 and shifted two years later to the Postal Life Insurance unit in South Karnataka Region.

His citation lauded the web-based application designed by him during the Covid lockdown period -- Anche Mitra (Postal Friend) -- which helped customers with digital services. The ‘Get Well Soon’ app designed by Dhananjana helped the postal fraternity and their families during the pandemic.

Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Circle, Rajendra Kumar S said, “Dhananjaya has contributed immensely to PLI technology that has helped improve quality of service. He was instrumental in designing the centralised system of commission payment directly to the accounts of the sales force in Karnataka.”

Dhananjaya lives at T Dasarahalli with his parents, his wife, Manasa G, and young children Sohan Shetty and Anuksha Shetty.