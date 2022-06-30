BBMP flip-flop on Idgah: ‘No link to Muslim body’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Chamarajapet Idgah Maidan issue refuses to die down. In a new twist, BBMP Commissioner Tushar Girinath has claimed that his statement on the Idgah issue was misconstrued and said that the Central Muslim Association (CMA) is in no way linked to the land. He added that original owners can now apply for documents.

Speaking to the media, the Commissioner said that as per Supreme Court direction only namaz can be performed and children should be allowed to play on the land.Clarifying his earlier statement that “BBMP said that the property does not belong to it”’, he claimed that he had only mentioned that he asked the Wakf Board to produce documents to get the khatha done.

“In 1965, a Wakf Board gazette notification says that 2.5 acres land belongs to Sunni Board. However, from 1965 to 2022 the board did not come forward to claim its right over the land. Even during the revenue department survey in 1974, the board did not stake its claim. Now it is left to the government to decide on absolute ownership. BBMP has the powers only to issue khatha,” said the Commissioner adding that there won’t be any issue with regard to allowing Bakrid prayer which falls on July 10 this year.

Earlier, the Central Muslim Association had sent documents representing the Wakf Board and stated that the land is a property of Wakf Board and referred to themselves as ‘mutavalli’ (caretaker) of the Idgah Maidan on behalf of the Wakf Board.