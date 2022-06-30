BBMP to build schools on outskirts

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP schools in Bengaluru may be given a facelift with the civic body allotting `180 crore to renovate and build new schools.According to BBMP Assistant Commissioner, Education, Umesh D S, `180 crore has been granted to build schools on the outskirts of Bengaluru, particularly in villages added to the city after 2008.

“A majority of the grant will go towards developing and upgrading already existing schools. Many schools that have been functioning for the last three to four decades have poor infrastructure. So funds will be allocated for civil work and to procure material like desks, chairs and other infrastructure. Of the funds, `77 crore will be used for construction of new schools,” the officer The New Indian Express.

The funds will be used to construct new classrooms and repair damaged classrooms in the old schools. Work on the project is due to begin in a few weeks, with the Palike predicting that it will be completed by the 2023-24 academic year. According to the assistant commissioner, the project is currently in the detailed project report (DPR) stage.