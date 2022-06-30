STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid on rise in Bengaluru, attendance dips in schools

Published: 30th June 2022 07:03 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Covid cases slowly on the rise yet again, schools are seeing a dip in attendance with the onset of the monsoon. Covid clusters reported in schools seem to have played a part in this dip, with Bengaluru schools being especially cautious about students attending classes.

“As schools, we are trying to be more cautious, so we send back students that have even a semblance of illness, like runny nose or cold. Parents try to send sick students to school with medication, but we want to stay on the cautious side, so students tend to miss around two to three days,” Karnataka Associate Management of Schools general secretary Shashi Kumar said.

He said that a majority of schools in the city had taken such precaution, which could be attributed to the dip in attendance. Meanwhile, school chains, like Orchid International School, are reporting a dip in attendance of at least 15 per cent on a regular basis. “The teachers are monitoring every student. If a student falls sick, the parents are informed and he/she is sent home. Day by day, students with runny nose and breathing issues are increasing and immediate measures are being taken,” Nagaveni Reddy, principal of the school, said.

