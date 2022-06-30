STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Delhi police search Altnews co-founder Mohammed Zubair's Bengaluru residence

Zubair was arrested on Monday for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of Hindus through his 2018 tweet.

Published: 30th June 2022 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

Mohammed Zubair, the co-founder of fact-checking website Alt News, being brought by the Delhi Police to Bengaluru, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU/NEW DELHI: A Delhi police team on Thursday afternoon brought Altnews co-founder Mohammed Zubair to Bengaluru and conducted searches at his house for about three hours as part of the investigation related to his 2018 tweet that led to his arrest, police said.

Zubair was arrested on Monday for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of Hindus through the tweet.

On Tuesday, a Delhi court had extended his custodial interrogation by four days.

The searches by the four-member team were conducted on the first and ground floors of his residence near Kawal Byrasandra here.

While leaving, a Delhi police team member was seen carrying a laptop bag in his hand.

The Bengaluru police assisted their Delhi counterparts in the search operation.

"Our four-member team, along with Zubair who is currently in police custody, reached his house in Bengaluru. Our team members are there to collect electronic evidence in relation to the case. This includes his mobile phone or the laptop that he must have used to post the tweet in question," a senior officer said.

On Wednesday, the police had written to multiple banks seeking information about Zubair's account details and other financial transactions.

The officer also said the mobile phone being used by the co-founder of the fact-checking website has been formatted and does not have information related to the case.

According to police, Zubair has said he lost the phone which was allegedly used in posting the objectionable tweet.

Meanwhile, the anonymous Twitter handle which flagged the tweet and raised a complaint, does not exist on the microblogging site anymore, sources in the Delhi Police said.

Zubair has been booked under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, language etc.) and 295A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code, according to police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police Mohammed Zubair Altnews
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Eknath Shinde: Former auto driver and Sena street fighter now in driving seat in Maharashtra
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das describes cryptocurrencies as 'clear danger'
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah (Photo | AP)
Bumrah to captain India in fifth Test against England
Veena & Vani celebrate after passing the Inter exams in Hyderabad on Tuesday
Conjoined twin sisters from Hyderabad pass Intermediate exam with flying colours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp