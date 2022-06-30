STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Flight from Bengaluru denied nod to land in Mangaluru due to bad weather, returns to KIA

A source said the flight was hovering over Mangaluru skies for 30 minutes before it started flying back to Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

Published: 30th June 2022 09:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 02:30 AM   |  A+A-

Image of an Indigo aircraft used for representational purposes

Image used for representational purposes (File photo | EPS, D Hemanth)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Due to poor visibility conditions at Mangaluru International Airport on Thursday, an Indigo flight that completed the full trip from Bengaluru to Mangaluru did not get permission to land and returned to the Kempegowda International Airport in the city.

Flight no. 6E 131, departed at 6.30 am, 15 minutes behind schedule from KIA. It reached Mangaluru by 7.10 am, the scheduled arrival time but could not land at the airport. An Indigo spokesperson said, "Due to the bad weather conditions at the airport, the aircraft did not get permission to land. So it hovered over the Mangaluru airport for sometime and returned to Bengaluru." A source said the flight was hovering over Mangaluru skies for 30 minutes.

According to a spokesperson of airport operator, Bangalore International Airport Limited, flight 6E 131 left Bengaluru around 11.15 am. "There was no problem at Bengaluru airport. It was due to weather conditions at Mangaluru," she said.

Indigo was unable to specify the number of passengers on the flight.

An official statement from Mangaluru airport confirmed that 6E 131 had been diverted. It said a flight from Hyderabad 6E 7163 was delayed, the arrival of 6E 347 to Mangaluru was delayed by 7 minutes and it departed late by 25 minutes, flight no. 6E 496 from Kolkata to Mangaluru via Bengaluru arrived late by 16 minutes and departed only 12.50 pm, a delay of 50 minutes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mangaluru airport Kia IndiGo flight
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP not to betray Mumbai like it betrayed him
Aboobackar Siddik, Riyas Hassan and Abdul Razak
Two more businessmen arrested in killing of Kerala NRI who was kidnapped and beaten to death
The antiquarian Bible is suspected to have been stolen by a group of foreigners who visited the Saraswathi Mahal Library 17 years ago. (Photo | Express)
World’s first Tamil Bible stolen from Thanjavur traced to London museum
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)
New worry? Omicron sub-variants driving Covid surge in 110 countries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp