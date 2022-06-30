STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka HC rejects Guatemalan drug peddler’s bail plea

The trial court should dispose of the matter not later than one year, he ordered.  

Published: 30th June 2022 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representstionsl purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of Herrera Valenzuela De Lopez, a 35 year old from Guatemala, who argued that charges have not been framed against her for the last 2 years and 3 months as there is no Spanish language translator. She was arrested after cocaine kept in her vagina and rectum was seized on March 2, 2020.

Noting that the long duration in custody is not a ground to free her on bail when there is an offence against society against her, Justice HP Sandesh said it is the duty of the prosecution to make arrangements to appoint a translator to assist the court to frame charges. The trial court should dispose of the matter not later than one year, he ordered.  

The court noted that if the petitioner is enlarged on bail, there is a chance of her fleeing from justice and committing similar offences. The petitioner was arrested under NDPS Act when she arrived from Addis Ababa at Kempegowda International Airport. She was found to be carrying 150 cocaine capsules weighing 1,385.02 gm. The special counsel argued that bail should be denied to the accused considering the modus operandi in transporting the contraband with an intention to make wrongful gains.

