‘Positive’ approach 

BENGALURU: The Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)/AIDS has already devastated many individuals, families, and communities. People from families living with HIV/AIDS often have to deal with psychosocial stress, reduced parenting capacity, a shift in family structure, financial deprivation, stigma and discrimination. But the good thing about HIV is that it is not transmitted as easily as it is thought to be. People around the world are convinced that the virus is easier to get than it is.

The average person thinks that if you have unprotected sex with an HIV-positive person a single time and you will get HIV for sure. The truth is that it’s not nearly that easy to get HIV. The medical literature estimates that the transmission rate is about 0.1 per cent per sexual act or 10 per cent per year.

The chances of developing HIV after exposure depends on factors such as the method of exposure, the infected person’s viral load, and the number of exposures you had. It’s possible to develop HIV after a single exposure, even if it’s statistically unlikely.

HIV is transmitted between people through bodily fluids. Unprotected anal or vaginal sex and sharing needles are common ways people contract HIV. People can also transmit HIV to their babies during pregnancy or while breastfeeding. HIV can be transmitted even with a single, brief exposure.

How often to test

If your initial test comes up negative, you should test again at the end of your window period.

It is important to note that people with HIV who are taking Anti Retroviral Therapy (ART) are virally suppressed and do not transmit HIV to their sexual partners. Early access to ART and support to remain on treatment is therefore critical, not only to improve the health of people with HIV but also to prevent its transmission.

If you think you’ve been exposed to HIV, here’s what you can do

Talk with a medical professional

A medical professional can advise you on what tests are available and let you know if you’re eligible for Post- Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP)

Testing

It’s important to get tested if you think you may have been exposed to HIV so you can start treatment as soon as possible. HIV tests can’t immediately detect infection. The window period of when a test can correctly identify a positive infection varies by the type of test used.

Post-exposure prophylaxis

Post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) is a drug therapy that needs to be taken within 72 hours of exposure, and it can significantly reduce your chances of developing HIV.

(The writer is senior consultant of internal medicine at Kauvery Hospital)