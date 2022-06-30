STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sarvagna Nagar renaming opposed by locals

In the beginning, the ward was called Cox Town.

Residents and activists protest against changing the name of Sarvagna Nagar  ward | Lekshni S Thottupurath

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of various resident welfare groups and political parties and residents staged a protest against the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the State Government for changing the name of the city’s Sarvagna Nagar ward.

In the delimitation draft, the BBMP has changed the name and number of the ward. As per the notification, Sarvagna Nagar (Ward No. 79) is now renamed as New Byapanahalli (Ward No. 119).

In the beginning, the ward was called Cox Town. Twenty years ago it was renamed after noted poet Sarvagna. “In the new delimitation draft, the ward has been renamed again,” said N S Ravi, president, Bharathinagar Residents Forum, who staged a protest along with members of Sarvagna Nagar Youth Forum and Kannada Abhimana Sangha.

“We do not want the name of the ward to be changed. The surrounding wards can be given new names. We also do not mind the change in ward number. But the poet’s name should not be dropped,” said another resident.

Comments

