Congress' Mekedatu padayatra brings Bengaluru traffic to halt for four hours

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: More than 2,000 vehicles including KSRTC buses and trucks were stuck in traffic snarl for about four hours following Congress’ Mekedatu padayatra in the city.

Traffic was thrown out of gear on the busy Mysuru Road and around Nayandahalli junction. About a thousand police personnel were deployed along the 16-km padayatra route. Marching towards Nayandahalli junction, hordes of Congress workers joined their leaders for a lunch break at Venkatadri Kalyana Mantapa on Katriguppe Main Road.

The yatra ended at Jayadeva hospital junction, disrupting traffic on Mysuru Road, Rajaraj­esh­wari Gate near Jnanabharathi, Byatarayanapura, Vijayanagar and Sumanahalli Ring Road. Till March 3, commuters have been asked to avoid the city’s peripheries.

Attention flyers...

In view of the padayatra, the Bengaluru airport has issued an advisory to flyers to plan their trip to and from the airport so as to avoid traffic snarls on Wednesday.