DKS apologises to Bengalureans for massive congestion caused by Mekedatu padyatra

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: State Congress chief DK Shivakumar apologised to Bengalureans on Tuesday for the massive traffic congestion caused by his party’s Mekedatu padayatra. Urging people to cooperate with them for the next three days, Shivakumar said, “This st­ruggle will help Bengaluru get water for the next 50 years”.

He suggested that his party workers take the Metro while attending the valedictory event at the National College grounds on Thursday to avoid exacerbating the snarl. “Previously, we had planned five days of padayatra. But since CM Basavaraj Bommai would be presenting the state budget on March 4, we will hold it for three days,’’ he said, and urged people to take part in the rally.

Following BBMP chief commissioner’s order to speed up removal of illegal banners and flexes, Shivakumar alleged that police along with BBMP officials were removing their flexes and banners, but didn’t touch those of BJP leaders including that of former CM BS Yediyurappa.

At Bommanahalli, where the CM had inaugurated development projects, a large number of flexes are yet to be removed, he said. “BJP allo­ws Bajrang Dal to hold conve­ntion. Why are police taking action against us? I have a list of police personnel who are troubling us,” he said.