STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Post-Covid diabetes may be temporary: Study

A recent study by the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) may bring relief to thousands of people in Karnataka who have been diagnosed with diabetes post Covid-19 infection.

Published: 02nd March 2022 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2022 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

Early duration and mild diabetes can be managed with only lifestyle modifications which includes a healthy diet and regular physical activity.

Representational image

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A recent study by the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) may bring relief to thousands of people in Karnataka who have been diagnosed with diabetes post Covid-19 infection. The study found that onset of diabetes may be a temporary form of the disease related to the acute stress of the viral infection and may return to normal blood sugar levels after a few days or months.

“This suggests that newly diagnosed diabetes may be a transitory condition related to the acute stress of Covid-19 infection,” explained Sara Cromer, MD, an investigator with the Department of Medicine-Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism at MGH, and also the main author of the study published in the ‘Journal of Diabetes and its Complications’.

The outcome of the study suggested that acute insulin resistance was the major mechanism underlying newly diagnosed diabetes in most patients with Covid-19 and that insulin deficiency, if at all it occurs, is generally not permanent. Interestingly, the MGH study showed individuals with new onset had higher inflammatory markers and required admission to hospital ICUs more frequently than Covid-19 patients with pre-existing diabetes.

Several doctors in Karnataka too have found such cases where the patients have needed only insulin or other medications for a shorter duration. The author also says, “These patients may need insulin or medication for a short time, and it’s therefore critical that physicians closely follow them to see if and when their conditions improve.”

The follow-up of cohort used for the study showed that those who had onset of diabetes with Covid-19 had normal blood sugar after a year of insulin or medicine treatment. Endocrinologists in Karnataka also argue that Covid-19 may push patients with pre-existing, but undiagnosed diabetes, to see a physician for the first time, where their blood sugar disorder can be clinically diagnosed.

“It is partially true that there is an onset of diabetes in some patients during Covid, except those who may have underlying diabetes that was incidentally detected during Covid illness,” Dr Mahesh D M, Consultant, Endocrinology, Aster CMI Hospital, said.

Doctors believe that steroids used in Covid-19 treatment also may also cause peaks in sugar levels in some patients leading to diabetes.

“The diabetes may be temporary in patients who are having mild increase in sugar or it maybe steroid-induced. We are still not sure about the temporary and permanent diabetes in such patients,” said Dr. Raghu J, HOD and Senior Consultant - Internal Medicine and Infectious Disease Specialist.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
diabetes COVID 19
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp