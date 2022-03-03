STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BBMP failed to collect Rs 267 crore tax

ACB sleuths who continued raids on BBMP officials on Wednesday, searched 33 offices and found the officials had not collected tax amounting to Rs 267 crore.

Published: 03rd March 2022 07:16 AM

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

ACB sleuths who continued raids on BBMP officials on Wednesday, searched 33 offices and found the officials had not collected tax amounting to Rs 267 crore. Occupancy Certificates (OCs) were “illegally” issued to a number of large buildings and establishments, depriving the exchequer of substantial revenue, ACB officials said.

A team of 200 officials from the ACB collected several documents which revealed that officials failed to collect fees and taxes from various departments, after displaying ads in and around the city.  A senior ACB officer said many MNCs, malls and apartment complexes have not paid tax to BBMP.

In many cases, BBMP officials bend the rules to grossly undertax these establishments. In some cases, they have collected tax from individuals but not from reputed companies. So we are investigating those  who might have been involved in illegal deals. 

