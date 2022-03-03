STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Climate crisis 

Parikrma Humanity Foundation is organising a 3-day science festival on climate change 

Published: 03rd March 2022 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Climate change is staring at us and there is ‘no planet B’. This is the theme of the 8th edition of the Parikrma Festival of Science 2022 (PFoS), a three-day science festival on climate change. Organised by Bengaluru-based non-profit organisation Parikrma Humanity Foundation, the annual science festival focuses on creating a space for discussions on science and society among the student community.

The primary purpose of the festival is to support a multi-disciplinary and critically engaging learning process for students. According to Shukla Bose, CEO of the foundation, over 325 students from 35 schools across different cities and also overseas, have registered for the virtual science festival beginning March 3.

“Educating children on climate change is critical and this can happen not from textbooks but by bringing in experts from this field who will share their perspectives. We have got distinguished speakers from across the environment spectrum who will be having an interactive session with the students for the next three days,” says Bose. The foundation also cites that in the year 2021, natural disasters across the globe led to insured losses of over $100 billion and ten climate-related events cost $170.3 billion. India alone witnessed two of such 10 most financially devastating climate events in 2021. Therefore this year’s festival aims to delegate each student group to represent a particular country and come up with a long term plan to mitigate climate change. This will be conducted in the form of a mock COP 27 (Conference of the Parties) Climate Summit on March 5 to engage student groups in dialogues and explore the science and sociopolitics of climate change. The country that comes up with the most innovative step to mitigate climate change and universally accepted pledge will be recognised during the event.

Some of the speakers for the festival include Dr Harini Nagendra, director of the research centre at Azim Premji University, who will talk about ‘Biodiversity, climate change and cities’; Dr Chitralekha Massey, OHCHR (Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights) regional representative, United Nations, will speak about ‘Climate Change in the Sustainable Development Goals of UN’; and Grammy winner Ricky Kej will address ‘viewing climate change crisis through music’.

“In many ways, a lot begins from the mountains which will later impact the ground level. This will be addressed through a session called ‘Changing Climate in the High Mountains’ by climate experts,” says Bose. For more details about PFoS 2022, visit the Parikrma Foundation website.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A screenshot of the wanted poster that was posted by Alex Konanykhin on his social media accounts. 
'Wanted dead or alive': Russian businessman offers USD 1 million bounty for arrest of Putin
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Pakistani, Turkish students use Indian flag to flee from Ukraine
Chennai's first Dalit Mayor R Priya
DMK's R Priya to be first Dalit Mayor of Chennai
On a roll: Differently-abled Kerala youth eyeing Mr Wheelchair India title

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp