STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Fake journalist, four others held for extorting spa owner in Bengaluru

A gang of five, including a fake journalist and four home guards, have been arrested for extorting money from the owner of a spa in Ramamurthy Nagar.

Published: 03rd March 2022 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A gang of five, including a fake journalist and four home guards, have been arrested for extorting money from the owner of a spa in Ramamurthy Nagar. The accused also claimed to be policemen when they extorted Rs 1.4 lakh.

The arrested are Syed Kaleem (28), a resident of RT Nagar, Sampangiram (31), Asif Babujan (27), Anand Raj (30) and Vinayaka (28). Police said that on February 26, the spa owner approached the police and alleged that a gang posing as cops raided his spa and threatened him with allegations of prostitution racket being run in the spa and extorted money. 

Police nabbed the prime accused Kaleem, who claimed to be a reporter for ‘custom and excise news’. During interrogation, he confessed to having carried out fake raids with the help of his associates who work as home guards. 

Police recovered Rs 60,000 in cash and Rs 1 lakh from the bank account which Kaleem had forced the spa owner to transfer online.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru extortion
India Matters
A screenshot of the wanted poster that was posted by Alex Konanykhin on his social media accounts. 
'Wanted dead or alive': Russian businessman offers USD 1 million bounty for arrest of Putin
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Pakistani, Turkish students use Indian flag to flee from Ukraine
Chennai's first Dalit Mayor R Priya
DMK's R Priya to be first Dalit Mayor of Chennai
On a roll: Differently-abled Kerala youth eyeing Mr Wheelchair India title

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp