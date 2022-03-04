Bengaluru budget outlay hiked to Rs 8,409 crore, 350-acre Vajpayee Park to come up in city

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Keeping in mind the upcoming corporation elections, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, also the Bengaluru development minister, increased the budget outlay of Bengaluru from Rs 7,795 crore of last year to Rs 8,409 crore this year.

Although listed under the irrigation sector, the CM also announced and allocated Rs 1,000 crore for the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir and Bengaluru drinking water project.

In the backdrop of increasing demand for green space in the rapidly growing Bengaluru city, the CM announced the development of the multi-purpose Atal Bihari Vajpayee Park on 350 acres of government land in Jarakabande area of Yelahanka on the model of Lalbagh and Cubbon Park.

The government also announced the creation of 'Namma Clinics' in all wards of Bengaluru. The CM said that in these clinics, the services of detection of non-communicable diseases and referral for higher treatment to specialists will be provided.

ALSO READ: Karnataka CM presents deficit budget with no additional taxes, says it's 'one of hope'

"Considering that pourakarmikas work in dangerous and difficult conditions, the government has decided to introduce hardship allowance of Rs 2000 per month," he said. In the budget, the CM also said that the government intends to create eco-friendly integrated townships in the state, including Bengaluru. These futuristic townships will be constructed with basic infrastructure, housing, health, education and industrial areas. For the creation of this, the CM has sought assistance from international planners.

The CM announced the formation of a Mega Jewellery Park in Bengaluru under the PPP model to provide forward and backward linkage facility to goldsmiths, jewellery workers and micro and small enterprises. He said this is aimed at providing employment opportunities to nearly 10,000 people.

The CM said the Amruth Nagaroththana scheme will be implemented at an expenditure of Rs 6000 crore in the next three years to provide infrastructure facilities in Bengaluru city. Road development, grade separator, lake development, major storm water drain development, development of parks, buildings, solid waste management, street lights and slum area development will be taken up under this scheme in the BBMP limits.

Action will be taken to prepare a DPR in the year 2022-23 for construction of a 37 km long new metro line connecting Sarjapura to Hebbala through Agara, Koramangala and Dairy Circle at an estimated cost of Rs 15,000 crore, the CM announced in the state budget.

Bommai also announced the construction of a sky walk at a cost of Rs 45 crore at Banashankari junction to connect the metro station with the bus stand and for the safety of pedestrians and street vendors.

Keeping in mind the greenery of the city, the CM announced a Green Expo on the lines of the Singapore model. Bommai announced that it will be constructed in the heart of Bengaluru city on 105 acres of land belonging to the NGEF. Demonstration on eco-friendly technology, eco-friendly transport, green infrastructure, green start-up and other demonstrations will be provided to the public at the Green Expo.

Addressing the issue of property documentation, the CM pointed out that that there are over six lakh properties under B-Khata under BBMP limits. He said that their details will be examined before converting to A-Khata as per Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act and the Karnataka Land Revenue Act.

To address the drinking water issue of the city, the CM also stated that the Cauvery Water Supply Scheme (Stage-5), which will bring an additional 775 million litres of water to Bengaluru at a cost of Rs 5,550 crore, is under implementation and so far Rs 1,556 crore has been spent. He assured completion of the project by the end of 2024-25.

The CM also said a grant of Rs 1,500 crore has been earmarked to develop mega storm water drains to cater to heavy rains and to prevent floods by developing rajakaluves in the city. He also directed the BBMP to create plans for the development of Madiwala and Yalemallappashetty lakes.

In the budget, the CM also announced the creation of super speciality hospitals with 500-bed capacity in four parts of Bengaluru on a PPP model to cater to the needs of the ever increasing population. Also, focusing on improving education of children, the CM announced that 20 selected schools will be developed as ‘Bengaluru Public Schools’ at an expenditure of Rs 89 crore.