STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Defence employee booked for sexually harassing woman on Air India flight to Bengaluru

"The woman gave him the benefit of doubt initially but his behaviour continued and she called the stewardess and reported the issue," the complaint read

Published: 04th March 2022 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Air India

Representational Image (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 34-year-old flyer on board an Air India flight from Delhi to Bengaluru has been booked by the Kempegowda International Airport police for allegedly sexually harassing a woman mid-air.

The incident occurred on February 28 after the flight departed from the Indira Gandhi International Airport at 6.10 am and the FIR was booked after the flight reached Bengaluru around 8.45 am.

According to the FIR copy, Abhishek Kumar, a defence employee, who hailed from Siwan district in Bihar was seated near the woman flyer, a native of Bengaluru, on AI 803. The complaint said that as soon as the flight took off from Delhi, he touched her inappropriately.

"The woman gave him the benefit of doubt initially but his behaviour continued and she called the stewardess and reported the issue. The flyer was ordered to vacate the seat but he refused to budge. The lady then shifted to another seat," it read.

The woman filed a complaint against Kumar as soon as the flight landed in Bengaluru. Kumar was booked under Section 157 of Cr PC (a) or (b) and arrested on charges of outraging the modesty of a woman. He has been released on bail later.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru airport Kempegowda Airport
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp