Defence employee booked for sexually harassing woman on Air India flight to Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 34-year-old flyer on board an Air India flight from Delhi to Bengaluru has been booked by the Kempegowda International Airport police for allegedly sexually harassing a woman mid-air.

The incident occurred on February 28 after the flight departed from the Indira Gandhi International Airport at 6.10 am and the FIR was booked after the flight reached Bengaluru around 8.45 am.

According to the FIR copy, Abhishek Kumar, a defence employee, who hailed from Siwan district in Bihar was seated near the woman flyer, a native of Bengaluru, on AI 803. The complaint said that as soon as the flight took off from Delhi, he touched her inappropriately.

"The woman gave him the benefit of doubt initially but his behaviour continued and she called the stewardess and reported the issue. The flyer was ordered to vacate the seat but he refused to budge. The lady then shifted to another seat," it read.

The woman filed a complaint against Kumar as soon as the flight landed in Bengaluru. Kumar was booked under Section 157 of Cr PC (a) or (b) and arrested on charges of outraging the modesty of a woman. He has been released on bail later.