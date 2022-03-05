‘Mesh’ing it up

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Paris Fashion Week 2022 was abuzz with chatter about luxury brand Dior. Not only did Dior grab attention when pregnant popstar Rihanna attended the show in a sheer black nude dress, showing off her baby bump, but also for their latest collection about futuristic clothing. On their official Instagram handle, they mentioned that Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri’s ‘The Next Era’ collection is all about ‘reimagining the relationship between body and garment’.

The present line was drastically different from their Spring-Summer 2022 collection, which had a wide usage of mesh and crochet. The collection spoke volumes about heritage in the fashion industry. However, closer home, these two components have been an integral part of the Indian attire. The collection has got a lot of attention from designers and fashion enthusiasts as well.

When fashion designer Husna Sait saw one of the videos posted on Dior’s Instagram handle about how a mesh effect was created in the collection, she was quite thrilled about it as she had seen similar designs being used by her grandmother and mother. “The Dior collection has always been a head-turner. But this particular mesh and net effect has been so common in our Indian attire.

During weddings, veils, which are an important part of the whole ensemble, are usually made of mesh,” says Sait, adding that she has created quite a few pieces with elaborate work like this. Sait also mentions that ‘fashion is a fluid subject’. “Even if something is engraved in our heritage and culture, it’s only when the west gives its approval are we ready to accept it. Even my karigars, who have been doing this work for generations, feel good to see something like this being done by a luxury brand,” she says.

Why just the veil, if you look into your mother’s or aunt’s wardrobes, you will find a whole six-yard saree with the mesh effect. Celebrity stylist Karishma Devnani, who wore a mesh saree for a wedding can vouch for it. “Mesh has been an integral part of Indian attire. If you are looking for something subtle, yet something that accentuates your body, mesh work never goes wrong,” says Devnani.

Dior’s iconic piece was a body hugging see-through gown which was worn on a skin-coloured body suit. This might be a stunning idea for occasional wear, but fashion blogger Aswathi Balakrishnan says there are ways to incorporate this style for lighter events as well.

“You can always opt for a crochet top or dress, but let’s face it, wearing it while walking on the road would grab attention,” says Balakrishnan, adding that you can team it up with a jacket. According to Balakrishnan, with crochet effects, you go on easy with accessories. Agrees designer Bharghavi, adding, “There is not much drama in the dress, you don’t have to overdo it with accessories.”

The Dior’s Autumn Winter 2022 collection might be the talk point in the fashion world, but Indian designers are still going gaga about their Spring-Summer 2022 collection which comprised the mesh and crochet effect