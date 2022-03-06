Man held for harassing women cops, advocates

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kamakshipalya police have arrested a 37-year-old man for sexually harassing women by sending obscene messages and videos to over 100 of them, including women advocates and police personnel. The accused, Divya Raj, who went by different names, including Krishna, Ramakrishna, Manjunath, Chool, Prashanth and Praveen, is a native of Madugiri in Tumakuru district.

According to police sources, there are 14 cases registered against him in various police stations. He had also challenged the police to nab him and was evading arrest for the last six months. After the police recovered his mobile phone, they found out that he was harassing women by making calls and sending obscene messages and videos to them on WhatsApp. The jurisdictional DCP has requested those who have been harassed by him to approach the police.

Raj confessed to the police and said he got a thrill by harassing women. He is also in a physical relationship with some of the victims. According to police, Raj would collect contact details of women advocates under the pretext of getting legal help for his friends. Similarly, he would call police stations to obtain contact details of women police personnel under the pretext of helping women file complaints.