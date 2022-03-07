STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ganja worth Rs 4 lakh seized from passenger in train entering Bengaluru

The seizure was made from a passenger onboard the Kakinada Express after it reached Bengaluru Cantonment railway station.

Published: 07th March 2022 01:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 01:28 AM   |  A+A-

The Government Railway Police team with the 21 kg of ganja seized on Saturday from a passenger who came to Bengaluru by Kakinada Express.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Close on the heels of 36 kg of ganja seized from drug peddlers from trains passing through the Bangalore Railway Division last week, the Government Railway Police (GRP) on Saturday seized 21 kg of ganja valued at Rs 4 lakh in the market.

The seizure was made from a passenger onboard the Kakinada Express after it reached Bengaluru Cantonment railway station.

According to the Superintendent (SP) of GRP, Karnataka, D.R. Siri Gowri, "We received intelligence input on ganja being brought into Bengaluru on March 5 by an individual traveling by the Kakinada Express. The train was to terminate at KSR railway station and our staff were ready to nab the peddler. However, when the train reached Bengaluru Cantonment around 11.30 am and our cops were carrying out routine checks at the station, a passenger panicked and dashed out of the train. He later approached a bench on Platform One of the station and sat on it."

His body language and behavior aroused the suspicion of the railway cops. "When his luggage was examined, they found 16 kg of ganja in a suitcase and 5 kg of the same in another travel bag. We nabbed him immediately."

It is highly likely that they were being brought from Tamil Nadu, the SP said.

The individual has been identified as Rajkumar Rajendran and a case has been booked against him under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Drugs Act. The GRP team involved in the operation comprised of Deputy SP C R Geetha and Bengaluru Cantonment Inspectors G Prabhakar and Nagaraj.

Investigations are on.

