Irked by constant civic works, Malleswaram residents hold march

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Irked by the continuous work in the locality, Malleswaram residents held a protest march to local MLA, Ashwath Narayan’s office.

They highlighted various issues like the inaccessibility of Sankey Tank to senior citizens, ongoing construction work at 18th Cross Grounds, and buses being directed towards residential streets from Sampige and others.

the residents had contacted the authorities multiple times since some roads were dug up for years. Once declared functional, the roads were still unusable, causing difficulty, particularly to senior citizens.

The residents held a ward committee meeting with local BBMP, BWSSB, traffic police, ex-corporators, and local MLA office authorities where they had alleged that only half-hearted attempts were made to fix the issues while the residents were dissuaded from protesting.

However, with innumerable pending works and a majority of roads still unusable, residents went ahead with the protest on Sunday morning, walking from the 18th Cross bus stand till Narayan’s office on 11th Cross. They were allegedly ordered by the police to disperse following which they left the placards outside of the MLA’s office.

Around a hundred residents had participated in the protest march which was organised and headed by Malleswaram Social. Moved by the response from the protest regarding issues that concern the locality, the residents have decided to hold a weekly protest march to highlight issues in Malleswaram, starting with the 18th Cross Grounds.