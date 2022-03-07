STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Irked by constant civic works, Malleswaram residents hold march

Irked by the continuous work in the locality, Malleswaram residents held a protest march to local MLA, Ashwath Narayan’s office.

Published: 07th March 2022 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka IT Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan (File photo | EPS)

Karnataka IT Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Irked by the continuous work in the locality, Malleswaram residents held a protest march to local MLA, Ashwath Narayan’s office.

They highlighted various issues like the inaccessibility of Sankey Tank to senior citizens, ongoing construction work at 18th Cross Grounds, and buses being directed towards residential streets from Sampige and others.

the residents had contacted the authorities multiple times since some roads were dug up for years. Once declared functional, the roads were still unusable, causing difficulty, particularly to senior citizens.

The residents held a ward committee meeting with local BBMP, BWSSB, traffic police, ex-corporators, and local MLA office authorities where they had alleged that only half-hearted attempts were made to fix the issues while the residents were dissuaded from protesting.

However, with innumerable pending works and a majority of roads still unusable, residents went ahead with the protest on Sunday morning, walking from the 18th Cross bus stand till Narayan’s office on 11th Cross. They were allegedly ordered by the police to disperse following which they left the placards outside of the MLA’s office.

Around a hundred residents had participated in the protest march which was organised and headed by Malleswaram Social. Moved by the response from the protest regarding issues that concern the locality, the residents have decided to hold a weekly protest march to highlight issues in Malleswaram, starting with the 18th Cross Grounds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Protest March Sankey Tank Senior Citizens Roads Dug Up BBMP BWSSB MLA Ashwath Narayan
India Matters
Former MD and CEO of NSE Chitra Ramakrishna. (File Photo)
CBI to produce former NSE CEO Chitra Ramakrishna in local Special court
Disha Mannur
Meet Disha Mannur: Belagavi’s daughter-in-law flies Air India's Ukraine evacuation flight 
A militia man stands at a checkpoint set up on a road heading to the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
'Don't break our hopes': Indian students at Ukraine continue to face hardships as fighting gets intense
Fund was collected from the villagers and the bridge was erected by investing nearly Rs one lakh. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand villagers build bridge through crowdfunding to make educational institutes reachable for kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp