STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Because we matter

The rise of the urban Indian woman has been an unhurried but momentous evolution.

Published: 08th March 2022 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Express illustration

By Tina Shashikanth
Express News Service

BENGALURU: She smells of her cooking and the perfume Eau d’Hadrien. My mother wore it, too. She used to cook... Our house smelled of garlic and thyme instead of sadness.” — Jennifer Donnelly

My all-time favourite Korean drama Reply 1988 has this bunch of urban moms from different families living in a narrow lane in Seoul, during its famed Olympics year. Known for its realistic portrayal of urban middle class, this series also showcases how these women lived. They exchange food, clean veggies together, drink together, protect their kids fiercely, gossip to the level of scaring their men away and feel happy just to be needed.  

I remember we had a little black & white Dianora TV back in 1988. My father, an avid sports fan, replaced it with a Videocon colour TV set just a day before the Olympics started, and half of our mohalla watched it with us. Now, I wonder what it must have been like for my mother, brought up in an urban setup, to live in a drowsy Malnad village, where newspapers and magazines were the only source of knowledge. When the television entered our home in 1986, the primetime news was something my mother made sure we never missed. Our favourite timepass was to imitate news anchors like Rini Simon, Neethi Ravindran, Sarla Maheshwari etc.

Now an urban mom myself, I rue the fact that my daughter could not experience the kind of childhood that I did. We literally grew up in our friends’ homes. Once all of us kids ventured out in the morning after a hearty breakfast, we would return only when our mothers started yelling for us during dusk. We would invade the trees in our neighbourhood coffee estates, have our fill of cashew apples, guavas, mangoes, jackfruit, blueberries, chikoos and what not. We would sprint around, jump from one tree to another. All of us girls hated it when the cricket season started because boys would never include us. Today, I was elated to see the Indian women’s cricket team doting on Pakistani cricketer Bismah Maroof’s baby after their first match. We women have come a long way since we were not expected to play cricket.

The rise of the urban Indian woman has been an unhurried but momentous evolution. From taking part in the Independence movement to claiming room in education, from tadkas and temp jobs to working on space missions, from facing brickbats to thundering for our rights, it has been a hectic but eventful journey. That makes it essential for us to remember, record and reiterate even minute events so that nothing fades out. 

The other day, as I was getting scanned at Namma Metro before boarding the train, a woman security guard asked me warmly if I had been working from home last month. Surprised, I looked at her and saw a familiar face. I said yes and asked if she was doing well at work. She smiled and said she did.  I guess that is the soundest thing we can do — to acknowledge each other and push other women around us to do better.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
2022 Assembly elections: Exit polls predict win for BJP in Uttar Pradesh, AAP in Punjab
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus crowd a railway station platform as they wait to board trains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
No fourth wave of coronavirus will occur in India: Virologist T Jacob John
The 21-year-old Tamil Nadu youth is fighting for the Georgian National Legion paramilitary unit comprising of volunteers. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil Nadu youth, rejected twice by Indian Army, now joins Ukrainian troops
P G Deepamol
Breaking the glass ceiling, Deepamol becomes Kerala's first woman ambulance driver

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp