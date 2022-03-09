STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Serosurvey in May to focus on U-15 kids

To see if Omicron contributed to antibodies; Sewage survey shows no new sub-lineages

Published: 09th March 2022 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2022 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the third wave almost petering out, the Karnataka government is planning to conduct its third serosurvey by May. According to health officials, the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) had recommended that the survey be done around April, but it has now been deferred to May. 
The reason this survey is important is also to assess if the Omicron wave has contributed to sustain the immune response, and if children below 15 are infected in a big way. 

“We are working out the plan. It will be done in May-June. The need for sero surveillance has been suggested by experts, and we are in discussion with them,” said K V Trilok Chandra, Special Commissioner (Health), BBMP.

The focus this time is going to be more on children below 15 years of age, and seroprevalence among them, say experts. “We have asked the health department to focus on that age group as they are unvaccinated, and we would also want to know how the Omicron-led third wave has worked in terms of developing antibodies in these children,” an expert from TAC said.

Analysing exposure in children will help plan vaccination strategies and also learn if a majority of them have already been exposed to the infection. “If a majority of children do not show antibodies, then either Omicron failed to produce antibodies as it is a mild variant, or that they are not infected, which means this population needs to be vaccinated soon,” he said.

Though the number of cases in the state has come down drastically, almost to the pre-third wave level, experts have cautioned the state on strict vigilance. It may be noted that recently, WHO also announced the finding of the BA.3 variant of Omicron and other sub-lineages of this variant from other countries.

“Sewage survey in BBMP zones has been showing only Delta and Omicron’s BA.1 and BA.2 lineages. There is no change in the nature of the virus so far in Bengaluru. We are continuously monitoring sewage samples and that will also be an ongoing process,” the special commissioner added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Serosurvey COVID 19
India Matters
Karnataka Education Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan (Photo | EPS)
Can't wear religious attire when uniform code in place: Karnataka Minister
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)
Notification for 80,000 Telangana government jobs today: CM KCR
World’s most advanced oil rig commissioned at ONGC well in Bhimavaram
Shobha Gasti receiving the award from President Ram Nath Kovind
Belagavi’s Devadasi crusader conferred with Naari Shakti award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp