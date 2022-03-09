STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Women power makes its mark at Bengaluru Railway Division

All-woman crew steers Bengaluru-Mysuru train

Published: 09th March 2022 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2022 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

An all-woman crew train was flagged off from KSR Bengaluru Railway Station to Mysuru as part of International Women’s Day | Ashishkrishna HP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A tweet by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on International Women’s Day had a 9.5 minute video clip which was a compliation of numerous “Mann Ki Baat” episodes that highlighted women empowerment. Sireesha Gajani, the first loco pilot from Karnataka to steer an Oxygen Express figured in the video which celebrated women in unconventional roles. She achieved the feat on May 21 last year by steering the train from Jharkhand to Karnataka and the PM’s live interaction with her took place on May 30. 

In line with a feature carried out annually, the Bengaluru Railway Division on Tuesday flagged off a train from KSR Bengaluru to Mysuru carrying an all-women crew. Pointswomen Leelavati and Kavita flagged off the Rajya Rani Express (train no. 16558) at 10.30 am. 

According to an official release, Ashwiniyarasi was the Loco Pilot and Megha D Satyam was the Assistant Loco Pilot. Richa Mani Tripathi was the guard. A Shakti team of the Railway Protection Force headed by Tanuja along with Yuvarani, Geetha Rani, Meena and Deepa escorted the train. DRM Shyam Singh, Additional DRM, Kusuma Hariprasad, Uma Sharma, Senior Divisional Personnel officer, and Senior Divisional Security Commissioner of RPF, Debashmita Chattopadhyay Banerjee were present on the occasion.

