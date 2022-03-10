STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

IISc-Bangalore develops paper sensor to detect hydrogen peroxide

The paper disc emits green light when placed under a ultra-violet lamp, only in the presence of hydrogen peroxide.

Published: 10th March 2022 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2022 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru (File photo| EPS)

Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Researchers from the Department of Organic Chemistry at the IISc have developed a paper-based sensor for detecting tiny volumes of hydrogen peroxide, a chemical used widely in household and healthcare products like hand sanitiser as a disinfectant, in rocket fuel as a propellant, in biological cells, and also as a starting material in peroxide-based explosives. 

The low-cost and biodegradable paper sensor could be extensively used in detection of peroxide-based explosives, especially as mixing concentrated hydrogen peroxide and acetone with an acid catalyst is known to form sensitive explosives triacetone triperoxide (TATP) and diacetone diperoxide (DADP). Detecting hydrogen peroxide efficiently is crucial as peroxide-based explosives can be traced using hydrogen peroxide, which is sometimes used as a starting material. Experts explained that although pure hydrogen peroxide solutions are not usually explosive at atmospheric pressure, higher concentrations become explosive in a temperature range just below the boiling point of a liquid medium it is packed in.

The technique used by the IISc researchers involves preparing a gel from a solution containing a specially designed molecule, treated with a liquid that has hydrogen peroxide, and air-drying them on a thin paper disc about 0.45 cm in diameter. The paper disc emits green light when placed under a ultra-violet lamp, only in the presence of hydrogen peroxide.

The intensity of the light was found to be directly proportional to the concentration of hydrogen peroxide, an IISc release said. “You can actually visualise this green emission with the naked eye... All you need is a simple UV light source,” explains Arnab Dutta, PhD student in the Department of Organic Chemistry and first author of the study titled ‘Naked-eye detection of hydrogen peroxide on photoluminescent paper discs’, published in the journal ACS Sensors. 

Because the paper disc is low-cost, biodegradable and easy to use, it could serve as a powerful tool in low-resource settings, even for testing biological fluids like blood.   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IISc
India Matters
Yogi Adityanath (L) and AAP's Punjab CM face Bhagwant Mann. (File | Agencies)
Assembly Elections Results LIVE | BJP retains UP and Uttarakhand; AAP decimates Congress in Punjab
Indian nationals walk after deboarding from an IAF plane with evacuated people from war hit Ukraine, upon its arrival at Hindan in Ghaziabad, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ukraine-Russia war: IAF flight with 119 Indians, 27 foreigners lands in Delhi from Bucharest
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Upper age limit for NEET UG eligibility removed by National Medical Commission
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Women as Change Agents in Corporate India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp