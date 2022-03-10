STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka HC sets aside criminal case against Mayawati, BSP leader

Later, the case was transferred to a special court in Bengaluru, dealing with cases against elected representatives. 

BSP supremo Mayawati. (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday set aside criminal proceedings against former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati and the then party national general secretary and MP Sathish Chandra Mishra based on an FIR registered by the state police during the 2013 Assembly elections. 

In view of the Election Commission of India (ECI) accepting the explanation offered by Mayawati and Mishra, and also, as the FIR was registered only on the basis of information received from a polling official instead of a written complaint as required under CrPC, Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav set aside the criminal proceedings pending before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate in Bengaluru. 

The Jewargi police in Kalaburagi district had registered an FIR against them following information received by the polling official on April 27, 2013 with regard to alleged offences under Sections 353, 188 read with Section 34 of the IPC. Later, the case was transferred to a special court in Bengaluru, dealing with cases against elected representatives. 

A complaint was registered against Mayawati and Mishra after she snatched her handbag when polling officials went to the venue of a meeting to search the bag containing Rs 1 lakh cash. Mayawati explained to the ECI that Rs 50,000 was in her possession and the remaining amount belonged to her party General Secretary and there was no seizure of cash by the checking team. 

