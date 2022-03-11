Bengaluru Metro's first vinyl-wrapped train flagged off to mark 75 years of Independence

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The first Metro train in Bengaluru with its exterior wrapped completely in vinyl was inaugurated on Friday from Platform 2 of the Kempegowda Metro station towards Kengeri on its Purple Line. This initiative by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to commemorate 75 years of Independence was flagged off by its Managing Director Anjum Parwez at 10.15 am.

To signify the spirit of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM), the exteriors of the six coaches have been decorated with a collage of photographs and slogans that highlight the history of India's freedom struggle and culture. Six more trains, operational on both the Purple Line and Green Line, will be similarly decorated within a month but only half the portion of the trains will be covered, said BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parwez.

A senior official stressed that the joy of gazing outside the huge glass window when travelling by the Metro would not be impacted in any manner. "The glass paned windows in all the six coaches of the train are provided with see-through wrapping which permits the commuter to enjoy the view completely while the glass panes in front and side of loco cabin have been left undisturbed so that the Train Operators view is clear. The wrapping on other portions of the train is opaque," explained a senior Metro official. "The job of affixing the wrap on the train was completed in a record time of 10 days," said another official.

The wrap runs to a length of 126 metres and a height of 3 metres, he added. The logo of AKAM, the Unity of India statue, vaccines, ISRO's rockets and images that showcase agriculture are highlighted on them. A contractor who executed a similar job recently on trains for the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has been entrusted with the work.

Director, Rolling Stock and Electrical, N M Dhoke, Executive Director of Operations and Maintenance A S Shankar and Director of Finance Sivamathan were present.