Ensure smooth conduct of exams for hiring Asst Profs: Ashwath Narayan

BENGALURU: With examinations for the appointment of assistant professors due to take place, Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan held a meeting with various officials to prevent any untoward incidents.

The minister met with deputy commissioners, superintendents of police and other officials, from the seven districts where the examinations are scheduled. The examinations will take place in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Shivamogga, Dharwad, Belagavi and Kalaburagi between March 12 and 16.

On Wednesday, the minister instructed the officials to prevent any kind of malpractice and to maintain transparency. In addition, he also asked that candidates to stick to the designated dress codes and has announced that a separate helpline has been created to deal with any sort of irregularities.

Precautions are being taken for the upcoming examinations for the appointment of assistant professors for government first-grade colleges. Totally, around 33,000 students will be writing the exams, with 1,409 centre invigilators, 82 observers, 82 custodians, and 164 special vigilance squads deployed. A total of 1,242 seats will be filled following the examinations.

The deputy commissioners and superintendents, who are acting as examination officers in their districts, have also been cautioned by the minister to ensure free and fair examinations.