Bengaluru Metro Phase II to aim at daily 17K ridership

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Metro is looking at a ridership of 17,000 daily in the entire Phase-II -- IIA (Central Silk Board to K R Puram) and IIB (K.R Puram to Airport) -- which is slated to be ready by 2024-2025 fiscal, said BMRCL Ma­naging Director Anjum Parwez. He said that daily ridership currently stood at around 3.5 lakh commuters, and was inching towards pre-Covid figures.

Responding to a question on the 37-km line between Sarjapur and Hebbal announced by the CM in the state budget, the MD said, “For every 10 km of network, we carry 1.5 lakh people. So, for 37 km we are looking at a ridership between 4 lakh to 5 lakh.” It might be ready by 2027-2028, he added. The process of preparing tenders to appoint a consultancy for a Detailed Project Report was on, he added.

The Outer Ring Road would be covered fully by BMRCL with the Western part of the road taken care of by the JP Nagar-Hebbal stretch proposed in Phase-3 while the Eastern side will be covered by the Central Silk Board to KR Puram line of Phase-2.

“The possibility of having a separate line running to the airport from Hebbal will be explored in future,” he added. Traffic department has given its approval to BMRCL for plying their vehicles carrying construction material during the day too.