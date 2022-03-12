STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cooking oil hoarders under lens as prices rise

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Urban District Commissioner J Manjunath on Friday warned of strict action for illegally hoarding edible oil which can create an acute scarcity in the market. However, he said that no such cases have been reported yet. 

He said that with cooking oil prices rising, checks and raids will be conducted along with officials from the Revenue and Fo­od and Civil Supplies dep­artments. “If citizens have any information, they can share it with the department and officials,” said Manjunath.

Speaking on the sidelines of the announcement of the launch of ‘documents at your doorstep scheme’ for farmers, he said that  in five taluks of Bengaluru Urban, a total of 53,285 farmers’ families will be benefited. Also, 97,209 Pahani, 11,503 atlas and 31,232 caste and income certificates will be given to farmers at their homes. 

Regarding the status of BBMP elections, the DC said that they are ready. As per the 2010 Census exercise, poll preparations have also been done.

