Like father, like son

Sanath Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It all started five years ago when ex-cricketer and wildlife photographer Anil Kumble handed over a Leica Bridge camera to his son Mayas Kumble to use it during wildlife safaris. Since then, from Ranthambore to Kabini and Tadoba, Kumble Jr has travelled a long way into the wilderness with his camera. All of his photographic encounters are now documented in a coffee table book, Safari Saga Wild Encounters of a Young Photographer. The book was launched recently in the presence of former cricketer VVS Laxman.

The 17-year-old believes wildlife safaris and travelling are part of his family’s tradition. In fact, he is also the co-founder of the school photography club at The International School Bangalore. He was bitten by the wildlife bug in 2017 during a family trip to Ranthambore, which marked the beginning of a new phase for him. It’s no surprise because his dad is an avid wildlife photographer who has captured some historic cricketing moments on his lens.

“I started learning photography from Appa during safaris, and at home I would watch YouTube tutorials and work on the images. Dad and I bond like friends during photo tours. Photography also gives me a break from academics,” says Mayas.

The book documents Mayas’ encounters with the big cats, raptors, birds and mammals over the last five years. For Mayas, his ‘prize catch’ always remains Kabini’s sought after animal – the black panther – which he was not able to capture properly for the first time in 2017, but managed to in 2021. “I was disheartened when I didn’t get a proper shot of the black panther during my first attempt. But the best lesson nature has taught me is patience. Before I got into photography, I was relatively impatient during family trips and safaris. The wildlife trips helped me resolve this,” says Mayas, who waited for two-and-a-half hours to capture four tigers drinking water from a waterbody in Tadoba-Andhari National Park. This picture is also the cover page of his coffee table book.

Thanks to the lockdown, Mayas fine-tuned his photography skills with his mentor and wildlife photographer Jayanth Sharma. “I just hope I get to spend more time amidst nature this year,” says Mayas, who will commercialise the book after his academic commitments.

Field day

I have been a culprit of batters getting out in their 90s. I had this superstition... if I picked up the camera in anticipation of the batsman getting the 100th run, he would instead get out.

One of my favourite photographs on field is of Sachin’s [Tendulkar] century in Delhi, where I got a shot of his celebration with the manual scoreboard reading 100 in the background

– Anil Kumble, former Indian cricket team captain