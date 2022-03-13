STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Fire breaks out at Namma Metro construction site

An accidental fire broke out at Bamboo Bazar near Shivajinagar on Saturday evening, gutting construction material at the Metro site.

Published: 13th March 2022 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Smoke billows from the Metro construction site near Shivajinagar in Bengaluru on Saturday. No one was injured in the incident | shriram bn

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An accidental fire broke out at Bamboo Bazar near Shivajinagar on Saturday evening, gutting construction material at the Metro site. A massive cloud of smoke engulfed the area, panicking residents, who rushed out of their houses and alerted Fire and Emergency Services personnel.

Police said construction material at the storage area at the Metro site were destroyed in the fire. Rajesh M, a passerby, noticed the blaze and alerted the workers. Three fire tenders rushed to the spot. The storage area also contained plywood, plastic used for partition and glue containers, which fanned the fire.

 Though inflammable material overhead is suspected to have sparked the fire, a team of technical experts and police visited the scene to probe the actual cause. Shivajinagar police have registered a case and are further investigating the matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Namma Metro
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp