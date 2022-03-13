Fire breaks out at Namma Metro construction site

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An accidental fire broke out at Bamboo Bazar near Shivajinagar on Saturday evening, gutting construction material at the Metro site. A massive cloud of smoke engulfed the area, panicking residents, who rushed out of their houses and alerted Fire and Emergency Services personnel.

Police said construction material at the storage area at the Metro site were destroyed in the fire. Rajesh M, a passerby, noticed the blaze and alerted the workers. Three fire tenders rushed to the spot. The storage area also contained plywood, plastic used for partition and glue containers, which fanned the fire.

Though inflammable material overhead is suspected to have sparked the fire, a team of technical experts and police visited the scene to probe the actual cause. Shivajinagar police have registered a case and are further investigating the matter.