Youth seek sustainable initiatives from aviation business: BIAL CEO

BENGALURU: Bangalore International Airport Limited CEO and Managing Director Hari K Marar on Saturday said that the aviation sector must strive towards becoming both socially-inclusive and sustainable. Addressing a conference on aviation and aerospace, he elaborated that while the former is a result of India’s diverse nature, the latter is because the younger generations are working towards holding corporations accountable.

The international virtual conference -- the Future of Aviation and Aerospace 2022 (FoAA 2022) -- was hosted by the Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore on Saturday. Marar, along with Tata Singapore Airlines (Vistara) Chairman Bhaskar Bhat, and IIM-B Director Rishikesha T Krishnan, inaugurated it, with a focus on ‘how the future of the aviation industry must work towards becoming environmentally sustainable and making positive developments’.

Bhat said, “The younger generations are starting to demand more and more responsible initiatives from corporations and that is something that needs to be kept in mind when discussing the industry, alongside the fact that it is not just a potential to make billions of dollars, but it also relies on the value that the customer or consumer ascribes to that service.”