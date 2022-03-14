Subtly Stylish

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: This wedding season, if you are looking for something sophisticated, elegant and sexy at the same time, then fashion designer Shloka Sudhakar’s latest collection, Eclipse: The Dawn, will tick all those boxes.

The Indo-Western collection highlights the use of recycled suede fabric on lehengas and sarees. Along with that, it is also embellished with pearls, sequin and various other metalwork. “This collection uses recycled suede in the form of embroideries and cut-work borders. The highlight is the use of textured colours and the soft suede,” says Sudhakar, pointing out that suede is usually not a material used in Indian clothing. The colours used are pastel pinks, powder blues, ivory and pop colours like yellow, blue and orange...they give that perfect summer vibe. This collection is curated and designed for brides, bridesmaidsor any millennial.

“The lehengas have various embellished patchwork in various colours and are paired with embroidered blouses for brides who are looking at wearing colourful lehengas and sarees for their mehendi and sangeet events,” says the city-based designer, adding that the collection is for women who want to dress in a sharp and sophisticated manner.

This collection, which is very close to Sudhakar, is inspired by ‘happiness and other emotions experienced by every woman who goes through the various cycles of life’. According to her, the softness in every piece is depicted by the use of suede fabric, and the various emotions are depicted by the use of pastel and pop colours. “The idea is to depict the cycle of emotions,” she says.

Breaking the monotony