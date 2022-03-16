STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BWSSB to bear cost of road repairs

The engineers also said that they have started a thorough check of all the roads in the city and preparing a list of agencies and their works to fix accountability.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after the fatal accident of a 27-year-old Ashwin in MS Palya in Yelahanka constituency, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has started an aggressive  inspection of all the roads in the city. That is not all, the BBMP engineers also stated that they have repaired the road and will be handing over the bill for the works done to the BWSSB for clearance.

“The final estimate is still being tabulated. Work of silting the roads, seeping water, closing the manhole, tarring road and leveling the surface have been undertaken. We admit that this has happened because of a lack of coordination and we have repaired the road. But the cost will have to be borne by the BWSSB,” engineers from the BBMP zone told TNIE. The engineers also said that they have started a thorough check of all the roads in the city and preparing a list of agencies and their works to fix accountability.

