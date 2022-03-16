STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka Carrom Championship: Empty boards on hijab verdict day

However, there are rankings for this ev­ent and it invites many spectators as well as family members.

Published: 16th March 2022 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 09:11 PM   |  A+A-

The deserted venue of the 39th annual State Carrom Championship 2022 in Shivajinagar on Tuesday.

The deserted venue of the 39th annual State Carrom Championship 2022 in Shivajinagar on Tuesday.

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As a fallout of the Karnataka high Court verdict upholding the state government’s ban on hijab, the 39th annual State Carrom Championship 2022 which was scheduled to co­m­mence in Shivajinagar was cancelled on Tuesday morning. A total of 180 players inclu­ding 20 women were to take part in the three-day event. Possible harm to participants forced organisers to take the drastic step.  

The event was to take place at the BBMP Hall on Cockburn Road but the area had huge police presence, and following the verdict, wore a tense look as many shops remained closed. Moreover, with Section 144 in force, gatherings were prohibited. 

Speaking to TNIE, Joint Secretary of the Karnataka State Carrom Association M Stephen said, “We had made all the arrangements for outstation players and provided them accommodation in Bengaluru. Police gave us permission for the event today but told us we could only stay inside and there should be no crowd outside.

Hijab ban: Supreme Court to hear pleas against Karnataka HC ruling after Holi vacation

However, there are rankings for this ev­ent and it invites many spectators as well as family members. The tournament’s ch­a­­rm is lost if public is not allowed.” With the National Carrom Championship slated to be held in Maharashtra from March 30, many players were looking to make it to that level by securing a good ranking here and they are upset, Stephen added.

Raja of JMY Carrom Centre in L B Shastri Nagar, an accomplished player who had planned to participate, said, "The entire carrom fraternity is very disappointed due to the postponement of the State Ranking Tournament which is because of the possibility of some communal disturbance. We pray the situation eases out and we carrom lovers get to play the tournament."

P Vivian is among the players distraught over the turn of events. "The abrupt cancellation should not have happened and the government should have taken some steps to ensure the event was held. My match was at 12.30 pm and I was all set to leave my house when I got a message at 10.30 am that it was cancelled." Vivian also recalled the countless hours he had spent practising for the event with former two-time World Champion R M Shankara and former national  champion Zaheer Pasha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hijab verdict Hijab row Karnataka High court Carrom Championship
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp