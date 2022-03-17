ACB raids 18 officers at 75 locations in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday began one of its biggest operations in the state and raided 18 officers over alleged disproportionate assets. According to the Additional Director General (ACB) Seemant Singh, a team of 100 ACB officers accompanied by 300 staff conducted searches at 75 locations across 20 districts. The raids will continue for a couple of days, a senior ACB officer said.

The officers against whom raids are being conducted include Gnanendrakumar, additional commissioner, Transport and Road Safety, Bengaluru; Rakesh Kumar, Town Planning, BDA; Ramesh Kankatte, regional forest officer, Social Forestry, Yadgir; Basavaraj Shekar Reddy Patil, executive engineer, Koujalagi division, Gokak; Basava Kumar S Annigeri, sheristadar, DC office, Gadag; Gopinath N Malagi, project manager, Nirmiti Kendra, Vijayapura; BK Shivakumar, additional director, Industries & Commerce, Bengaluru; Shivanand P Sharanappa Khedagi, RFO, Badami; Manjunath, assistant commissioner, Ramanagara; Srinivas, general manager, Social Welfare Department; Maheshwarappa, district environmental officer, Davangere; Krishnan, APMC, Haveri; Chaluvaraj, inspector, Excise, Gundlupet Taluk; Girish, assistant engineer, National Highway Subdivision; Balakrishna HN, inspector, Vijayanagara police station, Mysuru; Gavirangappa, AEE, PWD, Chikamagaluru; Ashok Reddy Patil, AEE, Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd, Devadurga, Raichur; and Daya Sunder Raju, AEE, KPTCL, Dakshina Kannada.

During the raids, the ACB officials detected stashes of gold, silver, sadalwood, and cash, and land and residential plot documents.