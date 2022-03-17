Bengaluru police arrest scamster who promised airport jobs

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) police on Tuesday arrested a scamster for duping gullible individuals by promising them jobs at the airport. Four individuals have so far identified who lost money to him and many more are likely to have got duped.

25-year-old Deependra Bahadur Dhami, a resident of RT Nagar in Bengaluru has been booked under sections 406 (Criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC.

DCP (North East) Anoop A Shetty told The New Indian Express that the individual had put up bit paper notices at many spots at the underpass under the Hebbal flyover assuring jobs pertaining to cleaning, maintenance and other ordinary jobs at the airport.

"His phone number was displayed on them and a few people fell prey to this. One individual Sudhakar had paid him Rs 37,000 while the others had paid sums ranging between Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000. After collection of the money from them, he makes himself unreachable," Shetty said.

The victims were migrant labourers on the look out for better opportunities. The cop said he received a message on his phone alerting him to the scam. "We arrested the scamster yesterday. What we do know is about the four individuals who have lost their money. We are interrogating Deependra and details of others whom he had duped would emerge," he said.

The DCP added that the individual appeared to be running the racket on his own. "He appears to have simply got into this scam on his own to make some quick money. There does not seem to be other partners," he said.

Many airline company face this problem of individuals promising jobs on their behalf on and off and they regularly use social media to alert public not to fall a victim to such tactics.