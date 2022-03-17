Low turnout on day one of Covid jab drive for children

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The start of the Covid-19 vaccination drive for children aged 12-14 years in the state on Wednesday was marked by low turnout with most of the districts vaccinating less than 30 children. Children mostly turned up for walk-in vaccination.

Speaking to the media, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said around 20 lakh children in the 12-14 years age group have been identified in Karnataka for vaccination and, with the availability of the vaccine, he said, many anxious parents are relieved.

“Everybody was waiting to vaccinate their children. Parents and children are very happy. In Karnataka, we have identified 20 lakh children. Today, we have started the drive and we would like to vaccinate all as early as possible,” he said.

Children were administered the Corbevax vaccine manufactured by Hyderabad-based Biological E and the districts were strictly asked by health officials to ensure that age proof was verified and that even if they were one day younger than 12 years, they should not be given the vaccines.

The number of beneficiaries were mostly below 30 in many districts on the first day. Officials in Dharwad said they are yet to receive proper guidelines, but were vaccinated 20 children on day one.In Kalaburagi district, 29 children were vaccinated on Wednesday.