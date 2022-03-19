Bengaluru can now treat all its sewage

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With an aggressive thrust over the last decade for proper disposal and reuse of sewage, Bengaluru has finally reached a stage where it has the potential to treat all the waste generated by its residents. The recent operationalisation of a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Rajarajeshwari Nagar, the second here, has helped the city attain this landmark.

The new Vrishabhavathi Valley Plant, adjacent to the Metro station, can treat up to 150 Million Litres Per Day (MLD) of sewage. The waste generated reaches the STP by gravity. It begins at Sankey Tank and then flows via Malleswaram, Okalipuram, Deepanjali Nagar, Nayandahalli, Hosakerahalli and Banashankari.

The attractive landscaping all around the vast campus of this secondary treatment plant is a sight for sore eyes. It has been built at a cost of Rs 470 crore under the Mega City Revolving Fund for which the Centre, State and the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board contribute.

BWSSB Executive Engineer Rahul Priyadarshi explained that all the STPs together have the capacity to treat 1,523 MLD of sewage. “The sewage generated daily in Bengaluru is around 1440 MLD. For the first time in the city’s history, the ability to completely handle the water we generate has been made possible after this plant started working,” he added.

The two plants here can treat up to 330 MLD. The smaller downstream STPs at Mailasandra (75 MLD), Kengeri (60 MLD), Dodbele (60 MLD) and Kempambudhi (1 MLD) have now ensured 526 MLD can be treated per day, Priyadarshi said.

The Vrishabhavathi STP adheres to stringent norms of the National Green Tribunal that are almost on par with that for a tertiary treatment plant, he said. Two other mega STPS which became operational this year -- at Hebbal and K&C Valley -- have played a critical role too. These three major STPs will generate 6-7 MW of power per day.