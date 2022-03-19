Panel on Covid alert, advises sewage surveillance, genome sequencing

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the wake of an increase in Covid-19 cases in China, South Korea and a few other countries, the Technical Advisory Committee has advised the Karnataka government to up its sewage surveillance, and also ensure compulsory genome sequencing analysis on positive samples of international travellers landing in Karnataka.

It was decided that the state should do strict surveillance of international passengers coming from these countries. The TAC recommended that these passengers be identified at the arrival airport and intimated about those coming to Bengaluru or other domestic airports in Karnataka, like Mangaluru, Belagavi, Mysuru and Hubballi, for strict monitoring of any Covid-19 related symptoms. Strict genome sequencing is to be done on samples that test positive for Covid-19.

TAC also suggested mandatory home quarantine for such travellers, or RT-PCR test reports at airports, depending on the existing facilities. TAC chairman Sudarshan MK told TNIE, “As the decision on international flight arrivals and surveillance is regulated by the Government of India, independent decisions cannot be taken by states.

However, when there is a provision to consider local epidemiological assessment and decide on certain surveillance measures, we can do accordingly. New guidelines regarding testing of international arrivals is awaited. Till such time, as per existing guidelines, strict genomic surveillance is to be done on samples of those testing positive.”

Stressing on the importance of strict waste water surveillance, another TAC expert said, “Waste water surveillance can provide an early warning of Covid-19’s spread in communities. We have asked BBMP officials and the state health department to ensure this is upped and monitored strictly. It is important to find out the level of infection, as people with SARS-CoV-2 can shed the virus in their faeces, even if they don’t have symptoms. This surveillance can capture the presence of any new variant, and also the spread of the infection. By measuring SARS-CoV-2 levels in untreated waste water over time, public health officials can determine if infections are increasing or decreasing in a sewer shed.”

Dr K V Thrilok Chandra, Special Commissioner (Health), BBMP, this survey is already being done in BBMP limits, and so far, traces of a new variant have not been found, he said. “We are doing this survey and strictly monitoring sewage samples. So far, there has been no trace of any new variant or sub-lineage. The infection level is also at a low but we have upped vigilance,” Chandra said.

Meanwhile, the state health department has also decided to restart testing for Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI). “We are monitoring any emerging clusters, testing ILI and SARI cases on a continued basis so that no early warning signals are missed. So far, the countries have identified the surge to be due to sub-lineages of the Omicron variant. For instance, Israel had a recombinant variant of BA.1 and BA.2 of Omicron, and a few countries are reporting BA.2.2 sublineage of Omicron again. However, we cannot ignore anything or take anything for granted,” he added.

GENOME DATA (from Jan 1 to date, in Karnataka)

79.4% Omicron variant

28.1% BA1.1529

68.5% BA.2