Techie who set Dalit girl ablaze held

Published: 20th March 2022 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2022 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

23-year-old Daneshwari

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Electronics City police on Saturday arrested 24-year-old software engineer Shivakumar Hirehala for allegedly killing his girlfriend by setting her on fire. Shivakumar was picked up at a bus stop when he was trying to flee to Tamil Nadu and he had just returned from Koppal in the early hours on Saturday. 

Shivakumar had allegedly taken Daneshwari (22), a Dalit engineering graduate and his live-in partner, to an isolated place in Kudlu on Hosur Road, poured petrol on her and set her on fire on March 15. She succumbed to her injuries on Thursday. Daneshwari’s family stated that he refused to marry her as his parents were opposed to the relationship because she was a Dalit. When she started insisting on marriage, he allegedly set her on fire, Daneshwari’s family complained. 

