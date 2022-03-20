STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two Bengaluru MLAs promise to make their constituencies safe for women by ’23

The two reports were a combined effort by 45 women B.SAFE ambassadors from the two constituencies who identified areas in which there were infrastructural gaps. 

Representatives of Malleswaram MLA CN Ashwath Narayan’s office and Mahadevapura MLA Aravind Limbavali launch the report in Bengaluru on Saturday | AshishKrishna HP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU Mahadevapura MLA Aravind Limbavali and Malleswaram MLA Dr C N Ashwath Narayan have declared that they will work towards making their constituencies more women-safe within the next year.

At the launch of Bangalore Political Action Committee (B.PAC) B.SAFE Constituency Public Place Safety Audit report on Saturday, the Mahadevapura MLA promised to make women’s safety a priority in the constituency. “There have not been incidents of violence against women in the constituency since I took office. However, women’s safety will definitely be given priority, and all suggestions and feedback in the report will be welcomed,” he said.

The report highlights issues like the distribution of streetlights, maintenance of public toilets, functionality of CCTVs and walkable footpaths depending on the areas assessed. The ambassadors collected data from locals and assessed the state of anganwadis, bus stops, first-mile last-mile (FMLM), primary healthcare centres, markets, police stations, parks and public toilets in the constituencies.

Limbavali said that a big hurdle in doing development projects in the constituency was due to land issues as well as lack of funding. “Mahadevapura is an underdeveloped constituency compared to Malleswaram or Shivajinagar. The installation of streetlights will require improving the roads as well as grants for both. However, we will definitely try and implement all suggestions within the next year,” he said.

