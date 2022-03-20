With Covid curbs gone, Karaga from April 8 to be a big draw

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the most-awaited Karaga all set to be held in Bengaluru after a gap of two years, its organising committee is apprehensive about security measures for the event as the crowd is expected to be massive and crowd management will prove to be a task for them.

At a meeting with the Bengaluru Urban District Commissioner and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner, it was decided to host the festival in the traditional manner from April 8. The festival will culminate in a grand procession (Karaga Utsav) on April 16.

MLC P R Ramesh, also a Karaga committee member, told The New Sunday Express that huge crowds are expected on all the days of the festivities. Even as the police department, District Commissioner and BBMP are working on the security, the committee is also working on ensuring that special measures are in place to prevent any untoward incidents.

Another committee member said they are also worried that the event should not turn into a Covid super-spreader. Emotional, religious and cultural sentiments are very high regarding local festivals. So, without hurting anyone’s feelings, the event needs to be held. For this, a detailed plan is being prepared by the officials and committee members, he pointed out.

“We are also hoping that no new restrictions will be enforced by the government by that time. At present, all restrictions have been relaxed. But two years back, just a few days before the festival, restrictions were put in place. We do not want the same to happen this time,” the member added.