STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

With Covid curbs gone, Karaga from April 8 to be a big draw

MLC P R Ramesh, also a Karaga committee member, told The New Sunday Express that huge crowds are expected on all the days of the festivities.

Published: 20th March 2022 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2022 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of the Dharmaraya Swamy Temple decked up for Karaga festival

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the most-awaited Karaga all set to be held in Bengaluru after a gap of two years, its organising committee is apprehensive about security measures for the event as the crowd is expected to be massive and crowd management will prove to be a task for them.

At a meeting with the Bengaluru Urban District Commissioner and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner, it was decided to host the festival in the traditional manner from April 8. The festival will culminate in a grand procession (Karaga Utsav) on April 16.

MLC P R Ramesh, also a Karaga committee member, told The New Sunday Express that huge crowds are expected on all the days of the festivities. Even as the police department, District Commissioner and BBMP are working on the security, the committee is also working on ensuring that special measures are in place to prevent any untoward incidents. 

Another committee member said they are also worried that the event should not turn into a Covid super-spreader. Emotional, religious and cultural sentiments are very high regarding local festivals. So, without hurting anyone’s feelings, the event needs to be held. For this, a detailed plan is being prepared by the officials and committee members, he pointed out. 

“We are also hoping that no new restrictions will be enforced by the government by that time. At present, all restrictions have been relaxed. But two years back, just a few days before the festival, restrictions were put in place. We do not want the same to happen this time,” the member added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karaga Bengaluru COVID 19 Covid curbs
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Poster of the film 'The Kashmir Files'. (Photo | Vivek Agnihotri Twitter)
MP IAS officer tweets about The Kashmir Files; BJP demands action against him
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Scrap arrivals surge as gold crosses Rs 50,000-mark to 18-month high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp